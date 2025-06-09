If you’ve ever found yourself craving a big burger and bottomless fries, chances are you’ve stopped by a Red Robin at some point.

The popular restaurant chain has been a go-to spot for families, friends, and burger lovers for years, but lately, you may have seen headlines floating around about Red Robin closing locations across the country.

Naturally, that’s causing a lot of commotion and some concern for people who are truly obsessed with the famous burger restaurant.

Red Robin recently announced it will be shutting down a lot of its underperforming restaurants throughout different states as part of a cost-saving strategy.

With any big chain making moves like this, one of the first questions local fans ask is “What does this mean for us here in New Jersey?”.

Let’s be honest, Red Robin is one of the biggest restaurant chains in the country, and it’s possible that it’s a go-to for a lot of people in the New Jersey area.

Whether it’s a quick bite before a movie, a casual night out, or just an excuse to grab one of those signature towers of onion rings, the chain holds a special place in many hearts.

So, should New Jersey residents be worried? Are our local Red Robin spots at risk?

Are New Jersey Red Robins Going To Close Down?

Here’s what we know so far. There isn’t much solid information yet about any New Jersey locations being on the chopping block.

The company has not released a specific list of which restaurants will be closing, so for now, it looks like NJ is in the clear, but as always, we’ll be keeping an eye out for updates.

