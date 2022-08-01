Rejected ‘American Idol’ Contestant Who Delivered Broadway Rendition of Avril Lavigne Has ‘Come a Long Way’ With New Performance on TikTok

An American Idol contestant who tried out singing a Broadway-worthy rendition of Avril Lavigne's "I'm With You" took to TikTok to showcase how much she's grown vocally since being rejected from the show.

Kenzie Elizabeth tried out in front of Katy Perry, Lionel Richie and Luke Bryan for the show's 20th season, which aired earlier this year. During her audition, the novice ventriloquist and Idol fan pulled out all the stops with a soulful if at times sharp performance.

"If there's ever a life story about Avril Lavigne, you better be trying out for it," Perry told the contestant.

She referred to her as a "Broadway babe." However, the "Firework" superstar and her fellow judges said that she wasn't a strong fit for the competition.

Watch her audition below:

Kenzie graciously accepted the feedback, and she's clearly been working on her delivery in the months since her audition. The singer took to TikTok to showcase her growth by taking on "I'm With You" again.

In a video that amassed more than 500,000 views, she highlighted one of the more strained moments from her audition and then sang the portion again. This time around, Kenzie sounded markedly more relaxed and like she was able to put her own spin on the number.

"This song may not be the best choice for me, but dang have i come a long way with it. the dynamics, the choices, the freedom of tension,' she captioned the clip.

Check it out below:

Fans rushed to the comments section to encourage the star and offer some tips on how she could continue to make the number stronger.

"I feel like [in] the current video you made the song more of your own instead of trying to sing it how it is originally," one viewer wrote. Kenzie agreed. "That's one of the reasons I feel better with it," she wrote. "Again it's prob not the best song for my voice but it's nice to hear progress with it."

She uploaded a few additional takes trying out some of her fans' recommendations. "Again i realize the song isnt a good choice for my voice but its still awesome to see my progress with it," she captioned the final version.

Check them out below:

In another video, Kenzie shared an original number that she seems even more comfortable with. She also urged fans to check out her original music on various streaming services. She releases under the artist name KZ Liz.