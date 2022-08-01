3 Amazing And Unusual New Jersey Places You Have To Visit This Summer

It’s not like we will ever run out of things to do in New Jersey, but if you’re looking for something out of the ordinary to put on your calendar, we have some suggestions you might be interested in.

Garden State Parkway sign Garden State Parkway sign (Dan Alexander, Townsquare Media NJ) loading...

Here are five really good and unusual things to do without ever crossing a border.

We start our list of ideas in the lovely and exciting Asbury Park.

If you’re looking for out-of-the-ordinary, we’re going to take you way out there. It’s so far out, it might not be this planet or this dimension.

Photo by Artem Kovalev on Unsplash Photo by Artem Kovalev on Unsplash loading...

It’s time to visit the Paranormal Museum in Asbury Park. It’s a great place to pick up some knowledge on the out-of-this-world stuff that has happened over the years at the Jersey Shore, and there are more than you think. The Paranormal Museum.

We now move on further south to a spot many of us have seen, but if you haven't you really should. We see a lot of things on New Jersey beaches, but a World War II bunker?

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

That is exactly what you'll see at Cape May Point. It's right there on the beach, and even though it was never intended to be a permanent structure, it remains there all these years later. It was built in 1942.

Let's travel north now. You knew we'd have to get some food in here, right? Our next stop is Jersey City.

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

In Jersey City, you'll find the "diner of the future". At least that's what it was called at the 1939 World's Fair, according to Atlas Obscura.

The White Mana Diner is a piece of history, and you can go visit it just about any time you want. It's a great story and a great diner.

There is a great list of fantastic and interesting New Jersey destinations at Atlas Obscura.

This New Jersey Home Is A Must See

How is the Awesome New Jersey Home So Inexpensive?