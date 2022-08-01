Two things we love to lead within our articles for you at home are "delicious" and "local". This time around we have both for you in this story. This story comes to you from Southern Ocean County. The new Ocean County shop is located in Tuckerton right along Route 9 (161 E. Main Street) in the Seaport Plaza.

It's a brand new shop with delicious goods and yes a "Stranger Things" twist to it. Of course, the hugely popular Netflix sci-fi series is a smash hit and it has an Ocean County connection with one of the stars, Gaten Matarazzo, from Little Egg Harbor Township.

So the connection is with Co-Owners Nicolette Jillson and her Co-Owners Uncle Gaten Matarazzo Jr, and her Cousin Gaten Matarazzo who plays Dustin on "Stranger Things". It's a delicious local family business and April and I went by this weekend to peek in.

The new bakery features specialty cookies, gourmet chocolate bars, gourmet cupcakes, custom cakes, and more. Swing by and check it out, Nicolette has had a longtime love of baking and is certified "in cake and cupcake decorating". Her dream has come true opening a bake shop in her hometown and sharing the recipes her family has loved and now your family can.

No word if any "strange things" have happened so far, but you are guaranteed some delicious baked goods.

Joe's Bake Shop is a beautiful new shop located in Tuckerton.

Tuesday: 7am – 4pm

Wednesday: 7am – 4pm

Thursday: 7am – 4pm

Friday: 7am – 4pm

Saturday: 9am -5pm

Sunday: 8am – 3pm

Monday: Closed

