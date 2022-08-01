Win a Squad Pack of Passes to Six Flags — It’s 94.5 PST’s Summer Vibes Contest

You could win the ultimate day of fun for you and your squad this summer! It's 94.5 PST's Summer Vibes Contest.

Every work day at 9 am and 2 pm, we'll give you a Summer Vibes code word. When you hear it, enter it below for your chance to win a 4 pack of passes to Six Flags Great Adventure for you and your squad.

Don't miss Six Flags' newest festival, Summer Vibes. With 6 uniquely themed areas, tasty eats, and eye-popping spectacles. Plus, there's live entertainment and fun photo ops. Hurry though! Summer Vibes ends on August 14.

Get our free mobile app

For the best deals, visit SixFlags.com. Plus, while you're there check out Medusa! Gianna and Joe rode Medusa a few weeks ago when they checked out the Summer Vibes festival, and look at how much fun they had:

All about 'Medusa' at Six Flags Great Adventure