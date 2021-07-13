Report: Sixers Begin Trade Conversations for Ben Simmons

Since the Sixers got eliminated by the Atlanta Hawks in the Eastern Conference semifinals, the talk around Ben Simmons has been never-ending. Multiple reports have come out about teams monitoring Simmons' situation in Philadelphia.

Daryl Morey and Elton Brand met with Simmons' agent Rich Paul during the NBA Draft Combine to discuss his future with the team, and no trade request came about. While Simmons might not have demanded a trade, it appears the team plans to test the market for the 24-year-old All-Star.

Shams Charania of The Athletic has reported that the Sixers have opened up trade conversations surrounding Simmons. He also reported that teams who have begun talks to acquire Simmons have been met with a high asking price in return.

Morey remains steadfast in landing an All-Star caliber player in return for Simmons. The Sixers' window to win a title is now. Landing a haul of draft assets does not make sense for them in a potential Simmons deal.

Joel Embiid is entering the prime years of his career now, and the Sixers are looking to capitalize on it. If they do indeed move Simmons, it needs to be a high-level player whose play style complements Embiid's.

Based on how things went down for the Sixers in the postseason, they will be in the market for players who can create their own offense on the perimeter.

The big name everyone has their eyes on is Damian Lillard. Morey is sure to be in the mix for the All-Star guard if he decides he wants out of Portland. Plus, with Simmons as a headline piece, the Sixers can put together one of the more enticing trade packages.

Morey has always been known for making a big splash when the opportunity arises. He is only going to trade Simmons in a deal that improves the Sixers' chances of winning a championship.

