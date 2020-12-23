RHONJ Star Teresa Giudice Goes Instagram Official with New Boyfriend

The “Real Housewives of New Jersey” star Teresa Giudice is in love and she doesn't care who knows. Her new boyfriend made his Instagram debut on her profile the other day, and they are so cute!

Giudice's new man's name is Luis “Louie” Ruelas. He is the co-founder of Digital Media Solutions in New Jersey and is a 20-year veteran in the digital marketing space.

According to his company profile, Ruelas is a philanthropist who spends a lot of time advocating and raising money for charitable programs that focus on children with special needs Ruelas' son has autism so he is passionate about helping those with the condition.

Giudice posted a picture of the two of them looking cozy at a fancy restaurant, and captioned it, "The BEST thing that came out of 2020.”

She then posted another picture of the two of them with the caption, "IT'S OFFICAL"

Some of Giudice’s castmates on the famous Bravo show commented on the post to stay how happy she looks with the entrepreneur. “You deserve all the happiness and love,” Margaret Josephs said, adding fire emojis.

“So happy for you,” Jennifer Aydin commented.

This is Giudice's first relationship since separating from her ex Joe who is currently living in Italy after being deported.

“The relationship is very new, but both are very happy,” a source close to Teresa said.