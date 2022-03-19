It's shocking, but not all that surprising.

If you've been keeping up with The Real Housewives of NJ, you know that Teresa Giudice is engaged to her fiance Luis Ruelas! She shared some exciting wedding planning progress on an episode of Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen from this week.

However, one of the details about her wedding plans was a little bit shocking, because it went against a major NJ value. But, before I get into that, here's everything we know about Teresa's big day so far.

When is Teresa Giudice getting married?

Wedding bells are ringing for this housewives star in the near future - she spilled that her and Luis' big day will be sometime this summer. Do you think we'll get a wedding special?

How many bridesmaids will Teresa Giudice have?

Teresa also opened up about how many of her friends will stand by her side on her big day. Here's where things got a little shocking - Teresa said she's having 8 bridesmaids, but none of them will be any of her fellow castmates. That includes her sister-in-law Melissa Gorga, and her longtime friend Dolores Catania.

The sisters-in-law looking happy together in Lake George.

How could Teresa exclude Melissa from her bridal party? I know they have a rocky past, and I've always been Team Teresa, to be honest, but she's going against a major NJ value, and something she says a lot: family over everything. I feel like the years she spent making her relationship with her brother and sister-in-law better have all been undone with this announcement. Hopefully, she rethinks it.

Who will be Teresa Giudice's bridesmaids?

Teresa hasn't confirmed which friends and family will be part of her special day, but if I had to put money on it, I'd say: Dina Manzo who is her close friend from season 1, her daughters Audriana, Milania, Gabriella, and Gia, and Luis' 2 sisters, and one mystery bridesmaid.

Melissa Gorga responds

Per People, Melissa found out the news while watching Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, and she's overall supportive of Teresa's decision, saying "it's her wedding, and I'll be fine with it."

Hopefully, if there is any drama, we'll see it unfold on TV!

