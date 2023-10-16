There was a star sighting at a popular Pennington, NJ restaurant over the weekend.

Melissa Gorga, star of Bravo's "The Real Housewives of New Jersey," had cocktails and dined with friends at Boro Market Restaurant Bar on W. Delaware Avenue on Saturday evening.

No question why the reality show star chose the restaurant. It's an intimate spot with a hip, trendy vibe and an amazing menu.

Boro Market Restaurant Bar is also close to the Hyatt Regency Princeton on Route 1 where comedy club, Catch a Rising Star, is located.

Gorga's husband, Joe Gorga, was appearing at Catch a Rising Star on Saturday night (October 14th). He's on a comedy tour called, Real Comedians of New Jersey.

Because he was preparing for his show, Joe was not dining with the group

So, what did Melissa and her friends enjoy at Boro?

One of the owners told me everything was family style for the group. They had cocktails and wine, plus, Calamari, Shrimp Cocktail, Panel Toast, Goat Cheese Croquette, Crispy Chicken and Charcuterie from the Small Plates menu.

The group ordered Pappardelle with Short Rib and Linguine with Maine Lobster from the Pasta menu. Then, for the Main Course, Filet Mignon and Rib Eye Steak.

All left for Joe's comedy show at the Hyatt Regency happy...and full.

If you haven't been to Boro Market Restaurant Bar, grab your friends and go...it's a great date spot too.

The restaurant started a new, fun concept at its wine bar called Cicchetti...a small bite tapas menu. I love tapas.

Boro Market Restaurant Bar is located at 147 W. Delaware Avenue, Pennington.

Check out their menus and order online by clicking here.