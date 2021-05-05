I am thrilled to be getting the word out about New Jersey's first electric charter boat. It's classy, innovative, and possibly the future of boating at the Jersey Shore. Think about it, you and your loved ones can have a wonderful day on the water while leaving the smallest environmental footprint possible. Whether you’re craving a salt-air-filled day of relaxation or are planning an exciting birthday party, Electric Bay Cruises has you covered! (KEEP SCROLLING FOR MORE DETAILS)

Electric Bay Cruises:

Electric Bay Cruises believes in providing a relaxing, fun, and safe experience to our guests while leaving the smallest environmental footprint possible. We love our Jersey Shore waterways and want everyone who boards an Electric Bay Cruise to feel comfortable and confident that they’re not polluting the places we love most. In addition to our desire to minimize our environmental footprint, we also believe in making a day on the water a one-of-a-kind experience for everyone. So, whether you’re celebrating a birthday, bachelorette, or just a family day out on the water with us, we’ll do all we can to make the experience amazing. And we don’t plan to make these fantastic trips happen all on our own. As we grow, we will be contributing members of our community, creating lasting partnerships with local businesses so that we can continue to connect with those who make our community great.

WHY ELECTRIC?

Everything we do at Electric Bay is driven by our desire to maintain our local ecosystems and create amazing experiences for our guests. So, naturally, we went with an electric boat as we began planning our cruises. That means Electric Bay leaves zero pollution in the waterways when we cruise. And electric doesn’t mean sacrificing power or convenience. It means having both of those things without hurting the environment. And the ride you get with an electric boat is also quieter than traditional motorboats ensuring that you can hold conversations, listen to music, or just relax with a drink without the blaring noise of a motor churning in the background. Needless to say, an electric boat cruise makes for a better environment and a better experience for everyone.

THE BOAT:

If you are ready to take the eco-friendly boat cruise down Toms River into Barneget Bay, CLICK HERE! Don't forget it's BYO! In the meantime, you can follow Electric Bay Cruises on Facebook & Instagram. I wish nothing but a successful summer for Electric Bay Cruises! This is a wonderful addition to the Jersey Shore. Check out more pictures below:

