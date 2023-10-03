When it comes to craft beer, New Jersey has some tremendous breweries that you need to check out.

I recently did the Cape May County brewery scene, visiting six different breweries from Ludlham, Slack Tide, Bucket Brigade, COHO, Behr, and Cape May Brewing on a recent Saturday.

I recently spent the day in Hammonton and checked out Three 3's, Vinyl, and Chimney. Over in Somers Point, I was at SoPo and there are plenty of other great spots in Atlantic County to check out.

But what is the highest-rated beer in New Jersey? While its not in Atlantic or Cape May County, it is not to far for you to take a drive and try!

According to the website Beer Advocate, the highest-rated in the New Jersey comes from Kane Brewing Company, called Sunday Brunch, which is a Imperial Milk Porter with Rock Coffee, maple syrup, and cinnamon.

Sunday Brunch is brewed with maple syrup, cinnamon, Rook Coffee, and lactose. It is brewed with a blend of pilsner malt and English crystal and roasted malts. Sunday Brunch pours a black color with light coffee foam. Aromatics are of freshly roasted coffee and maple-drenched french toast. Sunday Brunch drinks are smooth with a rounded body and intertwined notes of coffee, maple, and cinnamon.

Over at one of my favorite beer app, Untapped, the beer is rated a 4.42 out of five stars by almost 12,000 reviewers.

It has a 9.2% ABV and is one of many solid beers at Kane Brewing which is located at 1750 Bloomsbury Ave in Ocean up in Monmouth county. It is close enough for our listeners to take a drive and check it out, about 65.2 miles away from out Northfield studios.

Kane brewing has some other pretty highly rated beers, including Head High, Overhead, Sneakbox, which just won a bronze medal at the great American Beer Festival, Party Wave, Morning Bell, SBX and more that are highly rated beers on the Untapped App.

Over in Delaware, the high-rated beer was from Dogfish Head Craft Brewery, called Utopias Barrel-Aged World Wide Stout, which is a American Imperial Stout with a 17.3 ABV.