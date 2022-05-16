Win a Pop In From Rita’s & 94.5 PST

This summer, 94.5 PST wants to pop into your place to pop off your day with some free treats.

Just tell us where you're listening to PST at work (using the form below) and we'll deliver some sweet treats from Rita's!



Your favorite 94.5 PST personalities will randomly select offices to pop with sweet treats from Rita's this summer.

Escape to the Tropics, head to Rita’s, and try the new Tropical Paradise Ice.



94.5 PST's standard contest rules apply. Good luck from Your #1 Hit Music Station, 94.5 PST!