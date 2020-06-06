Riverdale creator Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa has apologized to actress Vanessa Morgan for the lack of diversity and inclusivity on the teen drama.

“We hear Vanessa. We love Vanessa. She’s right,” the showrunner posted to his personal social media accounts on Thursday (June 4), in response to Morgan's public criticism of the show. “We’re sorry and we make the same promise to you that we did to her. We will do better to honor her and the character she plays. As well as all of our actors and characters of color.”

“Change is happening and will continue to happen," he continued. "Riverdale will get bigger, not smaller. Riverdale will be part of the movement, not outside it.”

Aguirre-Sacasa added that all of the writers donated to Black Lives Matter Los Angeles. "We know where the work must happen for us, in the writers' room," he concluded.

The apology comes days after fans began to trend #HearVanessaMorgan on Twitter.

On Sunday (May 31), Morgan posted a letter to her social media accounts that highlighted the stereotypical roles that black actors portray in the media today.

“Tired of how black people are portrayed in Media, tired of us being portrayed as thugs, dangerous or angry scary people,” Morgan wrote. “Tired of us also being used as sidekick non-dimensional characters to our white leads. Or only used in the ads for diversity but not actually in the show. I'm not being [quiet] anymore."

See the posts, below.