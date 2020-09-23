Kerry Washington, Mandy Moore and More Celebs React to Indictment of Officer Involved in Breonna Taylor’s Murder

Celebrities are sharing their reactions to the news that only one officer has been indicted related to the murder of Breonna Taylor.

On Wednesday (September 23), former Louisville Metro Police Detective Brett Hankison was charged with three counts of first-degree wanton endangerment by the grand jury. Hankison was not charged with Taylor's death itself, but rather for shooting into nearby apartments. He was fired from the department after her death. No other officers involved in her death have been charged.

"Daniel Cameron is on Donald Trump’s shortlist as replacement of #RGB on the Supreme Court," Kerry Washington explainedin a tweet reacting to the news. "The same man who decided to not charge the officers responsible for killing #BreonnaTaylor. Vote."

Tinashe tweeted "No justice, no peace," while Mandy Moore wrote, "I don't have the words. #BreonnaTaylor and her family deserve justice."

Taylor was killed in her Louisville home on March 13, 2020, when police made a no-knock raid on the wrong apartment.

Taylor was in bed with her boyfriend, Kenneth Walker, when police reportedly entered their home unannounced and did not identify themselves as police. The LMPD lawsuit alleged that the plain-clothed officers knocked several times, however, neighbors gave accounts that contradicted their claims.

The 26-year-old EMT was shot eight times by Jonathan Mattingly, Myles Cosgrove and Hankison.

See celebrity reactions, below.