BREAKING: One Officer Charged In Breonna Taylor Case, 2 Other Officers Not Indicted

Brett Hankison, the former Louisville police officer who fatally shot Breonna Taylor, has been indicted by a grand jury on three counts of wanton endangerment in the first degree. A warrant will be issued for his arrest.

Two other officers involved in the March 13 incident, Myles Cosgrove and Jonathan Mattingly, were not charged.

The charges that were filed accuse Hankinson of firing blindly into the apartment complex and recklessly endangering neighbors. They do not charge him with firing or killing Taylor.

Taylor's family had been calling for nothing less than manslaughter charges. The family's attorney, Ben Crump, tweeted after the announcement calling the news "outrageous and offensive."

"Jefferson County Grand Jury indicts former ofc. Brett Hankison with 3 counts of Wanton Endangerment in 1st Degree for bullets that went into other apartments but NOTHING for the murder of Breonna Taylor. This is outrageous and offensive," Crump wrote on Twitter.

After months of waiting, the grand jury presented its report on the deadly raid of Breonna Taylor's apartment earlier on Wednesday.

Taylor, 26, was shot five times inside her Louisville apartment when officers served a narcotics warrant on March 13. Taylor, who was not the subject of the investigation, struggled to breathe for at least five minutes before paramedics were called to the scene, the New York Times reports. Her death sparked a nationwide outcry as part of the Black Lives Matter movement.

The state's attorney general began its investigation in May. The grand jury reviewed the conduct of the officers involved in the case -- Sgt. Jonathan Mattingly, Detective Myles Cosgrove, and former detective Brett Hankison.

Sgt. Jon Mattingly and detectives Myles Cosgrove and Brett Hankison were placed on administrative reassignment following the shooting, per department protocol. Hankison was later fired for “blindly” shooting 10 rounds into Taylor’s apartment from outside, according to Louisville's WAVE-TV.



Federal buildings in Louisville have been closed to the public in advance of today's ruling. Business owners have been seen boarding up their windows anticipating unrest in the city in the coming days. As a result of the announcement, the city of Louisville announced a 72-hour curfew starting at 9 pm this evening.

"Our goal is ensuring space and opportunity for people to gather and express first amendment rights while maintaining public safety," the city's mayor Greg Fischer said on Wednesday.

Other cities are planning similar measures to ensure public safety in the coming days.

"I'm saddened to see the lack of justice for Breonna Taylor in this grand jury announcement. Justice has not been served," said Loralei HoJay, the student petition starter behind the viral Change.org petition calling for Justice for Breonna with over 11.2 million signatures. "We now need to channel this disappointment into legislation that bans no-knock warrants everywhere around the country."