Pennsylvania is One of the Most “Woke” States in America

Are you woke? Woke is a term that has been thrown around during the crazy year that was 2020 and it has stayed in 2021. The term is quite popular with Gen Zer’s but what does it actually mean? It has been defined by Merriam-Webster as being, “aware of and actively attentive to important facts and issues (especially issues of justice).”

Zippia looked at six factors when ranking the states in order from most woke to least woke. The six factors that they looked at were BLM protest attendees, the number of BLM protests, voting, master’s degree or higher, organic farms and kombucha consumption. What a list!

Luckily, Pennsylvania and New Jersey are pretty woke but we are not the “wokest”. Pennsylvania ranked 11 while New Jersey landed at 19. What was the breakdown?

According to Zippia, Pennsylvania’s protester percent was 3.1% but they did have a significant number of protests with 1,656. The voter turnout was just above 52% which definitely needs work. Pennsylvania also has 1,690 organic farms which is very nice. So basically, in order to be more woke, Pennsylvania needs more voters and more residents joining protests!

According to Zippia, New Jersey’s percentage of the protesters was only 1.9% with 893 protests. Our voter turnout was just below half at 48%. Sadly, we only have 442 organic farms. But hey, we are a small state!

The bright side is that Pennsylvania and New Jersey are considered pretty woke compared to the rest of the United States!