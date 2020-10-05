Robbinsville Boy with Cancer Treated to a Siren Parade

Being that today (Monday, October 5th) is National Be Nice Day, I'm hoping you can find it in your heart to help this local family or simply keep them in your thoughts.

Robbinsville 4-year old, Tyler Odman, was recently diagnosed with a rare stage 4 cancer, known as Hepatoblastoma, according to MidJersey News. Tyler is fighting for his life, undergoing chemotherapy and making weekly visits to the Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia. So tough. Imagine what he and his family are going through, especially now, with so much chaos all over the world. Tyler has a twin brother, Chase, and along with their parents, Heather & Jason, they're just trying to adjust to their unfortunate, new normal.

Showing it's true community spirit, Robbinsville Township police and fire organized a "siren parade" to lift Tyler and his family's spirits recently. Wow. Police cars, fire trucks, and ambulances showed up from 3 counties in our surrounding area to show their support. Captain America, Superman, and Spiderman also made an appearance to put a smile on Tyler's face.

The article listed the area departments that joined the fun: Robbinsville Township Police, NJ State Police, Hamilton Police, Trenton Police and more. Also, Robbinsville Township Fire Department, Hamilton Township Fire Department, East Windsor Fire Company, Hightstown Fire Company, Princeton Fire Department, Lawrence Township Fire Department, West Windsor Fire Company, Princeton Junction Fire Company, West Windsor Emergency Services, East Windsor Rescue Squad, Monmouth Junction Fire Department, Franklin Fire Company (Mansfield), Kingston Fire Department. This is amazing.

The Odmans are being told that although this type of cancer is rare, it is treatable and curable. But, this family can't fight alone. They need help. There is a Go Fund Me set up for Tyler and his family. Tyler's mom, Heather, has had to take a leave of absence from work to care for Tyler. The Go Fund Me states that your donation will help cover "insurance costs, medical bills, physical therapy co-pays, prescription costs, meals at the hospital, gas, tolls, and coffee for mom and dad. Any donation will help take some of the burden that comes along with extensive medical treatment, so they can focus on Tyler and Chase."

PST wishes you well, Tyler and family. Our thoughts are with you.