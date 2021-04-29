Shred Day in Robbinsville Township This Saturday

Robbinsville Township is holding their annual Shred Day this Saturday (May 1st) for residents, according to TAPinto Hamilton/Robbinsville. make sure to set a reminder in your phone.

You can check "shred all those old papers" off your spring cleaning list this weekend by heading to the free event, taking place at the Robbinsville Firehouse (1149 Route 130). It's from 9am and noon, or until the trucks are filled up. This type of event is usually pretty popular, so, I would get there a little early and jump in line.

The article says you don't have to go through the effort of taking all of the staples out of your papers, removing paper clips or taking off rubber bands, they will go through the shredder, but, you will need to take your papers and documents out of plastic bags or plastic folders.

Heads up. Here's a list of the things that won't be accepted at Shred Day: binders, CDs, books, magazines, newspapers, X-Rays, and, any type of plastic items.

This is great way to help protect your identity. Make sure to gather up and shred any papers or documents with sensitive information on them like your Social Security number, bank account number(s), name, address, and birthdate.

Big shredding trucks will be on site for your papers. If you're lucky, the trucks will have screens on the side of them, so you can actually see your documents being shredding. It's a cool site.

For more information, please feel free to call the Robbinsville Township Public Works Department at (609) 259-0422.

Don't forget, it's this Saturday, May 1st.