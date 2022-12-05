You're going to have to wait a little longer to see the lighting of the Robbinsville Christmas Tree and Menorah this year, according to TAPinto Hamilton/Robbinsville.

It's was supposed to be tomorrow evening (Tuesday, December 6th) but has been postponed.

The town has pushed the festivities back a week due to forecasted rain.

I know it's disappointing but you don't want to stand out in the rain. Fingers crossed for better weather next week.

PST's Chief Meteorologist, Dan Zarrow is predicting rain showers in the morning and then a steadier, heavier rain later in the day. Certainly not great for any outdoor events.

The new date of this fun annual event is next Monday, December 12th. It's going to be held at the Municipal Complex - Senior Center (1117 Route 130).

The activities will start at 5:30pm. Bring your children to participate in some free arts and crafts courtesy of the C.A.R.E Coalition. Who knows, those crafts may become the ones you pull out of the attic for holidays to come.

You'll be able to stay warm with some hot chocolate and you'll have the chance to take festive family pictures. It could end up being this year's family holiday card you send to your family and friends.

If you've been listening to my show, Chris & the Crew, on 94.5 PST recently I debated still sending Christmas cards because it's a lot of work, but I love it too much to stop. I even got my family coordinating outfits from Old Navy for the picture. Lol.

Back to the Robbinsville festivities, at 6:30pm the Robbinsville High School choir will perform and then the magic happens, the Christmas Tree and Menorah will be lit. I've heard there may be a Santa and Mrs. Claus visit too. We'll see.

Don't forget, the event has been postponed and will now be Monday, December 12th, starting at 5:30pm.

Happy holidays.

