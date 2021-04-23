Robbinsville Schools Set to Go Back In Person Full Time

The Robbinsville Township School Superintendent has announced that all of his district's schools will be re-opening full time, for in-person learning, starting May 10th, according to TAPinto Hamilton/Robbinsville.

This doesn't mean all students are required to come back and resume their normal, pre-pandemic schedules. This means the students that are currently on the district's hybrid schedule, will be increasing their time in the buildings to 5 days a week, full time. Those students who have chosen the virtual plan, will remain virtual.

Superintendent, Brian Betze, said that at the time of the schools' re-openings, 95% of the district's staff will be fully vaccinated, and cited the lower transmission rate of the virus in Mercer County and New Jersey (at 0.92 at the time of the article).

Since March 1st, students at Robbinsville High School have been back 5 days a week, but, on a half day schedule. The district's elementary and middle school went back on the same 5 days a week, half day schedule on March 15th.

Betze is calling this new transition to full days a "soft opening" saying, "This trial run will help us know what we need to change and address over the summer months so that we can successfully start the new school year. I also believe we are doing so in a very safe manner now that the infection rate is trending downwards and vaccinations are nearly complete for staff."

All current health and safety rules will continue to be in place until further notice. Click here to see the district's plan to keep its students safe during lunch, a concern of many school districts and parents across the state.

Obviously, this new, full time schedule could change if infection rate goes back up, or the district is advised by the Department of Health or the Department of Education to make changes, but, for now, it's being looked at as progress.

