Whoa, this is exciting. Robbinsville native & Tampa Bay Lightning star player, Ross Colton, is bringing Lord Stanley's Cup home this week, according to TAPinto Hamilton/Robbinsville, and we're all invited to see it and congratulate Colton on his big win.

The town is so proud of Colton that they're honoring him by naming this Friday, July 16th "Ross Colton Day." You know you've made it big when they name a day after you.

There was a huge local buzz around Colton and the game. So many locals watched and celebrated as Colton scored the only goal of the final game of the Stanley Cup Finals last week.

I watched the game with my husband, who's a huge hockey fan, and the first thing he said after the victory was, "I wonder if he's going to bring it home."

Yes, he is. The Stanley Cup will be in Robbinsville for one day. So exciting.

Here's the plan for this Friday, July 16th:

Colton will first be at Ice Land in Hamilton, where he spent a lot of time growing up, playing for the Mercer Chiefs, and later coaching the team. He'll be there from 10am - 12pm (6 Tennis Court in Hamilton Township).

Then later, starting at 2pm, Robbinsville Mayor, Dave Fried, members of Township Council, friends and fans are welcome to celebrate with Colton at the West Town Center Lake Gazebo.

It's not everyday that the Stanley Cup comes to the area. Go on out and celebrate.

Congratulations Ross and family...PST is so happy for you.

