BagelFresh Deli and Grill Coming Soon to Robbinsville, NJ

Exciting news. BagelFresh Deli and Grill is coming soon to Robbinsville, according to owner, Joe Sellari.

I spoke to Joe recently and he's so excited to be a part of the Robbinsville/Windsor community. The new BagelFresh will hopefully be opening in early September, on Route 130 South. I'll keep you posted on the exact date.

This isn't just any bagel shop. Let me fill you in about BagelFresh Deli and Grill. The original location is on Route 130 in North Brunswick. The Robbinsville location will be his 2nd location, with more planned for the future.

The shop has been in the works for a few years now, as you may have noticed when driving by. The process began back in 2018. But, as with any construction project, there is a process. The permit process takes time, then, Sellari had to learn and follow the town's historic rules, and then, the COVID pandemic hit (sigh), and construction paused.

Now, progress is being made...the signs are up, the building is almost finished, and the hope is to open soon after Labor Day. The shop will be around 2,000 square feet, and have gas pumps, to make life a little easier for you.

Sellari made it clear to me that it's a top notch bagel store with gas pumps, NOT primarily a gas station with a convenience store.

Sellari takes great pride in BagelFresh. All baking is done on premises, so you'll get only the freshest bagels, muffins, croissants, rolls, cookies, and more (a friend told me they're the best bagels and muffins he's ever had...wow). There's a grill for hot sandwiches (I can't wait for a pork roll, egg, and cheese) and of course, you can get a cold sandwich too. At BagelFresh, their concentration is fresh. They'll carry some convenience store items as well.

BagelFresh and Deli will also offer online ordering and delivery services like Door Dash.

I can't wait to check it out. I'll let you know when the Grand Opening will be. In the meantime, check out the shop's website...I'm sure you'll be impressed.

