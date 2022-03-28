Robbinsville Police Officer Delivers Baby at Resident’s Home

Whoa. A Robbinsville Police Officer delivered a baby late last week, according to TAPinto Hamilton/Robbinsville.

Usually this is something you see in a movie or on tv, but, it was real life on Thursday morning when Robbinsville Police received a 9-1-1 call early in the morning that a resident was in labor. They've gotten calls like this before, but, usually the mom-to-be isn't so far along in her labor. When Police Officer, Allison Ricci, arrived at the home, she realized quickly that this call was going to be different.

The baby, the 2nd child for the Chase family, was not going to wait to get to the hospital to make his debut. Ricci and other responding officers quickly gathered some towels and sprung into action...13 minutes later a healthy baby boy was born. Robbinsville's newest resident, little Oliver wasn't so little weighing in at 9 pounds, 12 ounces. Mrs. Chase...you are a warrior...no time for drugs with an almost 10 pounds baby...wow. My hero. Yikes.

Was it fate? Officer Ricci, the only woman on the Robbinsville police force, teaches the childbirth section of the police academy run at Mercer County Community College. Crazy that she happened to be on duty that night, right?

I'm sure she won't forget that call anytime soon. Ricci told TAPinto Hamilton/Robbinsville, "This will be the highlight of my career. It was the best call that I've ever worked, from delivering the baby to the teamwork of everyone there. I was lucky to be there."

What a great story.

Congratulations to the Chase family and the Robbinsville Township Police Department.

