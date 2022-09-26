Lights, Camera, Action! (Scripted) love is in the air in Central Jersey this fall - and being filmed for a movie!

This one's for you if you're into young romance movies. According to the NJ Motion Picture & Television Commission, filming is about to take place for a new romantic movie starring two actors you probably watched a lot as a teen in the early 2000's and 2010's.

The movie is called "Which Brings Me To You" with Lucy Hale and Nat Wolf cast as the two leading roles.

Getty Images

Filming is listed to take place in Keyport and Red Bank NJ from September-October. No word yet on a projected release date.

The film, based on a novel and directed by Peter Hutchins, is about two hesitant lovers who eventually find a deeper connection through sharing details about past relationships with one another, as described by the movie's IMDb page:

"Two romantic burnouts meet at a wedding and almost hook up in the coatroom before putting the brakes on. They agree to exchange candid confessions about their pasts on the off chance that this might be the real thing." Lucy Hale will play "Jane." Hale has an impressive number of credits under her belt, but she's probably most famously recognized for her long-term role as Aria Montgomery in "Pretty Little Liars," which ran from 2010-2017.

Getty Images

Nat Wolff will play "Will". You may or may or not recognize him - he was a Nickelodeon star in his childhood from "The Naked Brothers Band." More recently, you may recognize him from "Paper Towns" (2015) and HBO's "Room 104" (2017).

Getty Images

So if you see any film crews in Keyport or Red Bank this fall, you might see one of these two stars!

