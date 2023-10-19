New Jersey’s Most-Overlooked Town Is Full of Quaint, Waterfront Charm

When you think of New Jersey towns/cities, what are the first ones that pop into your mind? Atlantic City? Trenton? Wildwood? Hoboken?

Those would be among the places you'd think of first. It's certainly where most visitors gravitate to. After all, New Jersey has a colorful variety of towns that are all unique and different in their own special way.

But what about the New Jersey towns that don't get a lot of hype even though they deserve it? Not every town has to be big and bustling for it to be exceptional in its own way. Quiet, quaint, and charming certainly has its own allure too, and you can find it in New Jersey.

So what is the most overlooked town in Jersey? Cheapism has an idea in their latest list of "The Most Underrated Town in Every State." And for their pick in New Jersey, we're going to Monmouth County.

"The Pearl of the Bayshore!" Perched at the top of the Jersey Shore along Raritan Bay, sits the cute town of Keyport, New Jersey's most overlooked town, according to Cheapism!

Here's what Cheapism had to say about Keyport:

"...With fewer than 10,000 residents, Keyport has loads of small-town charm. It also offers views of the city, direct access to the Parkway, a quaint downtown, and a waterside rec area that — especially in years without pandemics — hosts farmers markets, as well as parades, outdoor movies, and annual festivals."

It was even recognized by the New York Times as "A Hidden Gem on the Jersey Coast"!

Gorgeous town! Have you ever been, or do you even live here? Let us know in the comments!

