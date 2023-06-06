These Are The Must Try Rooftop Bars Along The Jersey Shore

Summer is officially in full swing and there is nothing better than heading down the shore on the weekend and having a cocktail.

There are tons of bars and restaurants that you can find along the shore that have a great cocktail menu and vibe, but there is just something so amazing about finding a bar that has an amazing view too.

There are more rooftop bars that overlook the ocean and bay in different Jersey Shore towns and these are the top-rated places that you need to check out this summer for the perfect weekend beach vibe.

Watermark is a highly-rated restaurant and bar in the Asbury Park area. They are always hosting a ton of events like different Yoga sessions, live music, and more. They have a huge list of cocktails and an extensive menu of foods to try while you take in the scenic rooftop view they have to offer. Watermark is located at 800 Ocean Avenue, Asbury Park, New Jersey.

The VÜE Rooftop Bar and Lounge is located in the Claridge Hotel in Atlantic City, New Jersey. This rooftop bar is the perfect setting to spend the night sipping cocktails and overlooking the world-famous Atlantic City Boardwalk! The VÜE is located at the Claridge Hotel in Atlantic City, New Jersey at 123 S Indiana Ave.

Hotel LBI is well known on Long Beach Island and the rooftop bar in the hotel is a spot you need to visit this summer. It's a spacious rooftop bar That overlooks the Ship Bottom beach. There's an extensive cocktail and food menu to check out while you soak in all of the goof vibes this rooftop has to offer. It's located at 350 West 8th Street, Ship Bottom, NJ.

