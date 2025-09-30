I've got big, exciting bagel news for you.

A very popular bagel shop in Hamilton Township (Mercer County) is expanding.

Caesar's Bagels & Deli is opening a new, second location

Caesar's Bagels & Deli, located at 110 Flock Road, is opening a second location.

Caesar's 2 will be in the Lawrence Shopping Center

Caesar's 2 won't be far away from its home base in University Plaza. It's going to be in the Lawrence Shopping Center on Brunswick Pike in Lawrence Township.

It's taking over the old Manhattan Bagel space

Caesar and his family will be taking over the space where Lawrence Bagel is now. Before that, it was Manhattan Bagel for many years.

I spoke with Caesar, who was at the new shop preparing for the remodel. He's very excited to open the new shop, and I have no doubt it will be a huge success.

The opening will hopefully be in a few weeks

Renovations are set to begin this week for a new layout of the restaurant. If all goes well and on schedule, he's hoping to open in a few weeks. I'll let you know when the grand opening will be.

Just like in Hamilton, one of Caesar's sons will be taking the lead at the new Lawrence location. Caesar will oversee both.

The menu will be the same as the Hamilton location

Caesar assured me it will be the same menu and the same people at Caesar's 2.

There will be some inside seating

There will be a few tables for indoor seating, but, of course, you can order and go. You can also order catering.

I don't know about you, but I'm so excited and will be there all the time.

Lawrence Shopping Center under new ownership

The Lawrence Shopping Center, across the street from Colonial Bowling and Entertainment, is under new ownership and management. It's been making improvements and bringing in new businesses for the past few years. Caesar's 2 will be a fantastic addition.

Caesar's 2 will be located in Lawrence Shopping Center, 2495 Brunswick Pike, Lawrence Township.

