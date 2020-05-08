Roy Horn, of Siegfried & Roy, Dies After COVID-19 Battle At the Age of 75

Roy Horn, whose collaboration with Siegfried Fischbacher created the iconic duo of Siegfried & Roy, has died at the age of 75. The Hollywood Reporter reports that Horn died from complications related to a battle with COVID-19.

"Today, the world has lost one of the greats of magic, but I have lost my best friend,” Siegfried stated in a statement released to the media late Friday.

"Roy was a fighter his whole life including during these final days. I give my heartfelt appreciation to the team of doctors, nurses, and staff at Mountain View Hospital who worked heroically against this insidious virus that ultimately took Roy’s life," he said.

The duo performed a magical show featuring tigers and more at the Mirage Resort and Casino in Las Vegas from 1990 until 2003 when Roy suffered a career-ending injury when he was attacked by a tiger during a performance.