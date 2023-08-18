This restaurant in Trenton, New Jersey is for sure a hidden gem that everyone needs to check out soon.

A cafe has opened that is for sure doing more than just your average cafe in New Jersey.

I have seen a lot of posts on Facebook lately that are telling everyone in the Trenton area to go check out this cafe that has people obsessed!

The restaurant is called Royal Cakes and Cafe and after looking at their menu, it’s safe to say there isn’t much that this place can’t serve you! I’ve seen pictures of some of the menu items and everything looks absolutely to die for.

The Facebook page for the restaurant has almost 6 thousand likes, so it’s safe to say that a lot of people in the area have loved what they have seen from this restaurant.

They have some mouthwatering meals that I’ve seen through social media, but there’s another impressive part to this one-of-a-kind restaurant. It also serves as a bakery! They take custom cake orders, cupcake orders and so much more.

Also, don’t get me started on the milkshakes I’ve seen come out of this place. There are milkshakes that get topped with cupcakes, whipped cream, and even cookies.

This restaurant really is doing something I’ve never seen before and I can’t wait to try it firsthand! If you want to try out Trenton’s most delicious hidden gem, check out Royal Cakes and Cafe located at 240 E State Street, Trenton, NJ.

12 of The Most Annoying Pet Peeves About NJ Drivers! Here's what we can't stand about New Jersey drivers, according to you! Anything to add to this list?