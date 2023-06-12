RuPaul’s Drag Race Tour Hits Tropicana Atlantic City

If you're a fan of RuPaul's Drag Race, you're going to want to head to Atlantic City this weekend. If you've never heard of the show before, Ru Paul's Drag Race is a reality show hosted by the queen of drag, RuPaul.

Every season, a new group of drag queens enters the "werk room" for their shot to become "America's Next Drag Superstar".

There have been 15 seasons, as well as all-star seasons and other spinoff shows throughout the year. It started back in 2009 on Logo TV and has now turned into one of the most-watched reality shows on the air.

Over the years, the show has gained an insane amount of viewers, and if you're a fan from New Jersey, you better head to Atlantic City this weekend.

RuPaul's Drag Race Weq The World 2023 Tour is hitting the Tropicana Atlantic City hotel this weekend for one night only!

The famous queens seen on RuPaul's Drag Race will be taking the stage at Tropicana on Saturday, June 17th!

Iconic queens from the show like Asia O'Hara, DeJa Skye, Jujubee, Vanessa Vanjie, and more will be hitting the stage and it's for sure a once-in-a-lifetime chance to see some famous drag queens in our area.

If you're interested in getting tickets, you can buy them online now. Tickets are starting at $89.50

You can find more general info here!

Look Inside This $25 Million Jersey Shore Home This Avalon, NJ home has been put on the market for just under $25 million