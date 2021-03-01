RWJ Hamilton To Help Post Covid 19 Patients Recover

Know someone who could use help getting back on their feet after a battle with COVID-19? Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital Hamilton is now offering a recovery program for those who need help getting their life back from the virus that's taken over the world, according to TAPinto Hamilton/Robbinsville.

The World Health Organization says most people who have contracted the virus have effects lasting from two to six weeks, and some even beyond. For those facing long term effects, this recovery program will provide rehabilitative therapy sessions.

It's a customizable three-phase therapy program, with a combination of in-person rehab services and telehealth visits. The purpose is to help those recovering from COVID-19 get their strength back and help them function efficiently once again in every day life through physical, occupational, and speech therapy. Patients will be screened for their needs and then set goals for them.

The physical therapy sessions will help restore strength, aid in breathing better, and improve stamina, robbed by the virus. Occupational Therapy will help those affected by helping them function in their daily lives again (getting dressed, cooking, etc.), and the Speech Therapy will assist with speech issues and help in swallowing.

The physical therapy portion of the program will be offered at several Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital rehabilitation centers in Hamilton, Ewing, Lawrenceville, Windsor, and Columbus.

If you or someone you know could benefit from these services, please reach out by phone to schedule an evaluation at (877) 342-2795 or click here for more information.