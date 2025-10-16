Have you noticed much of Hamilton Township has turned pink this month? It's a awesome sight.

Hamilton's 2nd annual Paint the Town Pink is going on now

The Young Professionals Group and Development Committee of Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital Hamilton kicked off its 2nd annual Paint the Town Pink campaign on October 1 for Breast Cancer Awareness Month and to support the Cancer Center at RWJUH Hamilton.

Josh Harry Josh Harry loading...

It's easy to be a part of the fun.

READ MORE: It's official. Raising Cane's is coming to Hamilton

Local businesses, community members, and organizations have worn pink, decorated their storefronts or buildings with as much pink as they could, and planned special events for you to enjoy.

Josh Harry Josh Harry loading...

This is one of the painted windows at Nottingham Tavern in Hamilton.

Paint the Town Pink via Facebook Paint the Town Pink via Facebook loading...

The more pink the better.

There are special events throughout the month

Stores and restaurants are offering pink-themed specials throughout the month, or getting creative and hosting special events. Check out the events you can participate in by clicking here.

Get our free mobile app

RWJUH Hamilton’s partners include Caesar's Bagels & Deli (Presenting Sponsor), Sky Zone Hamilton (debuting three new attractions in January), Pickleball Kingdom, Outside the Lines Art Studio, and Primo Hoagies and more.

Josh Harry Josh Harry loading...

Paint the Bar Pink at Killarney's October 22

Killarney's Publick House, on Whitehorse Mercerville Road, will host its 6th Annual Paint the Bar Pink event on Wednesday, October 22. Tickets are only $35 and include two drink vouchers and a buffet of appetizers.

READ MORE: Sprouts Farmers Market coming soon to Hamilton

There will be local celebrity bartenders, raffles, prizes, specialty pink drinks, and more. Grab your friends, have a great time, and help support cancer patients. For tickets, click here. Don't miss the fun.

Proceeds go to the Patient Assistance Fund

Funds raised this year from Paint the Town Pink (expected to be about $25,000) will go to the Patient Assistance Fund, which helps cancer patients with anything they may need, like rides to and from treatment, medications, wigs, blankets, and more.

Josh Harry/Skyzone Hamilton Josh Harry/Skyzone Hamilton loading...

If you are looking for a way to show your support this month, this is a great way to do it. For more information, click here.

LOOK: The top small towns for taking in America's fall foliage Stacker takes a look at leaf-peeping hotspots across America. Gallery Credit: Stacker