Ryan Reynolds has confirmed that his character of Hal Jordan, AKA Green Lantern, will not be making an appearance in Zack Snyder’s Justice League. After Vanity Fair revealed that the end of the Snyder Cut would feature a mind-blowing superhero cameo, fans began speculating who it could possibly be. One of the rumors involved Green Lantern, but now we know for sure that won’t be the case. Or at least, Reynolds won't be playing him.

Reynolds, who starred in the 2011 Green Lantern movie, took to Twitter to clear things up. Responding to a Twitter user who suggested Hal Jordan as the mystery cameo, Reynolds wrote: “It’s not me. But what a cool pirate flag to cameo as Hal. Maybe it’s another GL? But for me, the suit stays in the closet. I mean, computer.”

Read Reynolds' full post below:

It seems unlikely that another actor would be playing Green Lantern in the updated version of Justice League. While not impossible, it just doesn’t make a lot of sense. Snyder is making plenty of unconventional creative decisions, but each one serves a specific purpose. Having Hal Jordan return as a different actor would only leave more questions. And since Justice League is likely Snyder’s last contribution to the DCEU, an open ending isn’t necessary.

The verdict is still out on who that superhero cameo will be. We'll find out soon enough, when Zack Snyder's Justice League arrives on HBO Max on March 18.