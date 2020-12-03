How Ryan Reynolds’ Match Commercial Works in a Clever Dig at Taylor Swift’s Nemesis Scooter Braun

Ryan Reynolds' new commercial not only features a preview of Taylor Swift's re-recording of "Love Story," but it also seems to throw some shade at Scooter Braun.

Fans have noticed an Easter egg that references Braun in one of the scenes of a funny new Match.com commercial created by Reynolds' company. (Reynolds is a friend of Swift's, by the way!)

The scene in question takes place when Satan and the personification of the year 2020 are out on a date. While the two take a selfie in an alleyway, the number "six" written in graffiti can be seen on a brick wall, with a scooter randomly strewn on the ground underneath it. Fans have deduced that the number is in reference to the six albums masters Swift lost when Braun purchased and then sold her music during an acquisition last year.

See the scene, below.

On Wednesday (December 2), Swift tweeted the commercial and gave fans an update about the re-recordings of her first six albums. "Okay so while my new re-records are NOT done, my friend @VancityReynolds asked me if he could use a snippet of one for a LOLsome commercial he wrote so...here’s a sneak peak [sic] of Love Story," Swift wrote. "Working hard to get the music to you soon!!"

In 2019, Braun and his company Ithaca Holdings purchased Big Machine Label, which owned the masters to Swift's first six albums. Braun has since sold her masters to Shamrock Holdings.