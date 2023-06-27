'Wheel of Fortune' has officially named the successor to Pat Sajak. The news broke midday Tuesday (June 27).

The next host of the popular evening game show will be... Ryan Seacrest. Seacrest's tenure as the host of the show will begin with the 2024-25 season. The news was just reported by The Hollywood Reporter.

Sajak announced his retirement from the show on social media earlier this month.

When announcing the news, Sajak said, "The time has come. I’ve decided that our 41st season, which begins in September, will be my last. It’s been a wonderful ride.”

Secreast's name was one of the very first thrown around as a possible successor. Other names included Mario Lopez (of 'Saved by the Bell' and 'Extra' TV fame).

“We are ecstatic to have Ryan as the next host of Wheel of Fortune,” Ravi Ahuja, the chairman of global television studios at Sony Pictures said in a statement shared with the media.

Ryan reacted to the news in a statement shared on social media on Tuesday as well, praising Pat's incredible 40-year run on the program.

"I'm truly humbled to be stepping into the footsteps of the legendary Pat Sajak," Seacrest wrote in a statement shared on social media Tuesday. "Pat, I love the way you've always celebrated the contestants and made the viewers at home feel at ease. I look forward to learning everything I can from you during the transition."

There had been some questions at least in terms of rumors about Vanna White's future on the show following Pat's retirement. Well, Ryan seemed to put those to rest right away.

"I can't wait to continue the tradition of spinning the wheel and working alongside the great Vanna White," Ryan wrote on Tuesday.

“Ryan loves Wheel as much as we do and is the perfect person to continue the show’s four-decade success into the future," Ahuja said.

Locally, Wheel of Fortune airs on 6 ABC (WPVI-TV) in the Philadelphia area week nights at 7:30 pm (following 'Jeopardy!').