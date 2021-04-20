For the second year in a row, the annual carnival at Saint Gregory the Great Church/School has been canceled, according to TAPinto Hamilton/Robbinsville.

This is such a bummer. I look forward to this carnival each year, and thought for sure last year's cancelation would be the only one, and it would be back on this year, but, no. Ugh. To me (and I'm sure many others in the area) the Saint Greg's Carnival is the unofficial kickoff to summer. It means the end of school is imminent. Yay. It means the ooohhhs and aaahhhhs for the first fireworks of the summer season, and so much more. Many kids in the area have never known the start of the summer without the St. Greg's Carnival.

Father Mike revealed that if COVID-19 cases come down to a safe level and restrictions are lifted, there's a chance of still having a smaller version of the carnival later in the summer (August or September), but, that's not a definite.

The article says the disappointing news was posted on the church's Facebook page last Friday, with Father Mike saying, "A few weeks ago, after some significant discussion, the Carnival committee and parish leadership met to try to chart a course for this coming summer. While we are, I believe, turning a corner when it comes to case numbers and guidelines for the state of NJ in this pandemic, the uncertainty of the next few weeks/months, and the fact that the traditional scheduled dates for our Family Carnival are only eight weeks away, the decision was made to cancel the carnival for June of 2021."

A little good news. Saint Greg's will still be having its June Super 50/50, with the drawing happening when the carnival was supposed to be, to support the church and the school. Details are forthcoming.

Here's hoping for some normalcy soon.