Sammi Sweetheart Opens Sweetheart Coast Boutique In Ocean City

Sammi Sweetheart has not been a part of the Jersey Shore franchise since season 6 of the original series. That was in 2012. Although it doesn’t feel like it, Sammi has been away from the show for a very long time. The rest of the cast still brings her up a ton on the spin-off series so it doesn't feel like she's been gone for over 8 years.

Sammi Giancola wants nothing to do with Jersey Shore so she decided to make her own big money moves. Since November of 2020, Sammi has been teasing that she had a new business coming. On an Instagram account by the name of @sweetheartcoast, it was stated that a boutique store was coming in 2021. Now it is official. Sammi will have a boutique store by the name of Sweatheart Coast coming to Ocean City, New Jersey.

On April 14, it was shared on the @sweetheartcoast Instagram page that this summer the boutique will be opening up. In a youtube video, Sammi made it known that she has had Sweetheart Style, which is an online shopping service, since 2013.

At Sweetheart Coast you will be able to find clothing, accessories, home decor, and gifts. Sammi Sweetheart calls it a "fun fashionable boutique." According to the YouTube video shared by Sammi Sweetheart, she has been going to Ocean City since she was a kid so that was the perfect location for the Sweetheart Coast Boutique.

The boutique will be located on the boardwalk in Ocean City New Jersey. The address is 1356 Boardwalk Ocean City, NJ 08226.