Is Sammi ‘Sweetheart’ Coming Back to ‘Jersey Shore’?

Sammi "Sweetheart" Giancola may be single again, but does that mean she's returning to Jersey Shore any time soon?

Sadly, the answer appears to be a resounding "no."

On Monday (July 27), the former reality star posted a short TikTok video confirming both her relationship status and her future on TV.

"Are you coming back to Jersey Shore?" she wrote on screen, before answering "No," followed by "Are you single?" and a simple "Yes."

However, it seems "the sweetest b--ch you'll ever meet" is more than content these days. The final question asked on her TikTok was "Are you happy?," to which she responded "YESSS!" while letting out a little laugh.

Ironically, one of the main reasons Giancola originally chose not to return to Jersey Shore: Family Vacation in 2018 was to avoid being around her ex-boyfriend Ronnie Ortiz-Magro, who has stepped away from filming the show in the midst of recent personal troubles.

"I have chosen not to join the show this season because I am at a completely different place in my life right now focusing on my businesses and relationship," Giancola wrote on Instagram at the time. "I am not the same person as I was when I was 22. At 31, I am currently extremely happy in every aspect of my life and want to avoid potentially TOXIC SITUATIONS."

The rest of Sammi's roommates have gone on to star in four seasons and counting of the Jersey Shore spinoff, taking trips to Miami, the Bahamas, Las Vegas, New Orleans, the Poconos and more.

Check out Giancola shutting down rumors of her Jersey Shore return, below.