A popular pizza chain is set to open yet another location in South Jersey!

Santucci's Pizza, home of the original square pizza based in Philadelphia, is expanding in New Jersey once again! They're set to open a new location in Deptford this fall!

According to What Now Philly, they'll be opening at 1710 Clements Bridge Road, where Pearle Vision used to be. It's right near the Deptford Mall.

When will Santucci's Deptford open?

So far, there's no word on any opening date. We just know that they plan on opening sometime this fall, according to the article. Keep your eyes peeled!

Santucci's is also coming to Cherry Hill

We also caught wind of news earlier this year that Santucci's is also gearing up to open in Cherry Hill, at 100 Springdale Rd. According to their social media post, they'll be opening early this summer!

What is Santucci's?

If you're not familiar with Santucci's, then you're missing out one of the major pizza pillars of Philly! Their famous square pizza has been part of the city since 1959. At first it was considered strange and unconventional, but it soon became a Philly favorite!

We don't know exactly what the Cherry Hill or Deptford menus will look like yet, but their other locations offer other delicious dishes besides pizza, including meatballs, cheesesteaks and strombolis, sandwiches, pasta, wings and desserts!

In case you don't want to wait that long, Santucci's has 4 other locations in New Jersey, in Brigantine, Ventnor City, Washington Township, and Wildwood. And of course, they several locations in Pennsylvania/Philadelphia.

Are you looking forward to seeing these two new South Jersey locations coming?

