Exciting news for pizza lovers in Atlantic County!

Santucci's Pizza, home of the original square pizza based in Philadelphia, is expanding in New Jersey once again! They're set to open a new location in Brigantine, New Jersey, according to South Jersey Food Scene.

The new location will be at 3800 Brigantine Boulevard, taking over the space of the vacant 7-11 building. So it'll be cool to see an exciting, delicious new business taking over this sad-looking, empty building!

And what a cool setting it will be when it's finished! Once renovated, the new restaurant will be BYOB with two floors and outdoor seating! Perfect for this location.

When will Santucci's Brigantine be open?

No word yet on an opening date. The building has just been approved, so it's still early to tell. We'll presumably get a better idea once construction begins.

Santucci's already has 3 New Jersey locations, in Ventnor City, Washington Township, and Wildwood.

What is Santucci's?

If you're not familiar with Santucci's, then you're missing out on a pretty quintessential part of Philly! Their famous square pizza has been part of the city since 1959. At first it was considered strange and unconventional, but it soon became a Philly favorite!

Very cool to see Santucci's expanding to New Jersey even more! Although it's been years since I had their pizza, it's always been delicious! Are you excited for this new location?

