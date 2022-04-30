Santucci's, home of the 'original square pizza', is taking its pie-making talents from Philadelphia to Wildwood.

It's really quite fortuitous timing that I noticed Santucci's plans to open in Wildwood. I was just in Philly over Easter weekend. My brother lives about two blocks from the Santucci's off N. Broad Street, and I was telling my husband and mom how exceptional their pizza is.

Santucci's Wildwood location will occupy a very interesting piece of real estate: Off 26th Street just about a block from the boardwalk. Yep, near Gateway 26 where the highly revered Sam's Pizza Palace resides. Nearby is also Mack's, Joes, and Franconi's. The competition is fierce, but all those pizza joints seem to coexist fine.

I like Sam's A LOT, but I gotta be honest. If I can walk off the boardwalk one block to get to Santucci's, I'm probably going there.

On its website, Santucci's says its position at 26th Street will make it convenient for locals and shoobies dine-in or grab food to go. The Wildwood menu will, of course, offer Santucci's signature square pizza, as well as stromboli, flatbreads, sandwiches, salads, and more.

**UPDATE**

SURPRISE! Santucci's Wildwood officially opened this week WAY ahead of schedule! Check it out for yourself and enjoy!

Santucci's Wildwood will be the chain's eighth location. Two others can also be found along the Jersey Shore in Ventnor and in Ocean City. According to santuccispizza.com, the Wildwood restaurant might JUST MISS the coming summer crowd, as it's not due to be complete until winter. But, maybe we'll get lucky and it'll be ready ahead of schedule.

Welcome, Santucci's! We'll be ready to visit when you're ready for us!

