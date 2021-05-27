‘School of Rock’ Actor Kevin Clark, 32, Dies in Accident: Jack Black, Miranda Cosgrove and More Co-Stars React

School of Rock star Kevin Clark has passed away. He was 32.

On Wednesday (May 26), Clark was riding his bike in Chicago when he was struck by a car. According to reports, he was in critical condition following the crash. Clark was transported to a hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

Although his death is still under investigation, authorities are calling it an accident. The 20-year-old female driver of the vehicle has been issued citations.

Clark's only professional acting role was in the 2003 cult comedy School of Rock. He landed the role when he was 12 thanks to his drumming background. Over the years he has been in several bands. His most recent group, Jess Bess and the Intentions, played their first live show just this past weekend.

“They were unbelievably fantastic and they would’ve gone somewhere,” his mother, Allison Clark, told the Chicago Sun-Times.

After news of Clark's death was made public, many of the drummer-actor's former School of Rock co-stars shared their experiences working with Clark, as well as their tributes, on social media.

J. Vespa, WireImage

Jack Black paid tribute to Clark on Instagram with a photo of them filming the movie, as well as another snapshot of the pair as adults.

"Devastating news. Kevin is gone. Way too soon," Black wrote. "Beautiful soul. So many great memories. Heartbroken. Sending love to his family and the whole School of Rock community."

On her own Instagram page, Miranda Cosgrove shared, "Stunned and saddened by this news today. The world lost an amazing soul. I’ll always remember your spirit and how kind you were to me. I’ll never forget all the memories. You’ll always be missed Kevin."

Rivkah Reyes, who portrayed bassist Katie in the film, tweeted, "Love you forever, spaz. I will never forget your hugs and your laugh and the sheer joy on your face when we’d run into each other in Chicago. Thank you for always showing up for me with that 'big brother I never had' energy."

Z Infante, who played tech whiz kid Gordon in the movie, also shared his grief and fond memories of Clark on social media. He said that he and Clark reunited at the 10-year SOR reunion, and he credits Clark with learning to express himself creatively.

"My heart is broken tonight as our SOR family grieves the loss of our drummer and chief, Kevin Clark," Infante wrote. "Please keep his mother and family in your thoughts and prayers. Kevin Was a wild child and who grew into a peaceful young man (yet still a rockstar). The balance he taught me is immeasurable."

