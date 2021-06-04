The characters of the Borderlands video games from Gearbox and 2K have such distinctive silhouettes. The creators of the upcoming Borderlands movie (including director Eli Roth) have smartly recognized that and not only replicated them in the movie — they’re using them to promote the film to the games’ fans as proof of just how faithful to the source material the film will be.

In the film’s just-released first cast photo you‘ll see the outlines (from left to right) of Florian Munteanu as Krieg, Ariana Greenblatt as Tiny Tina, Jamie Lee Curtis as Tannis, Cate Blanchett as Lilith, Kevin Hart as Roland and Claptrap, voiced by Jack Black. There are also black and white solo shots of each member of the group as well:

Borderlands First Look Images The first group cast shots of the cast of Eli Roth’s Borderlands movie, adapted from the popular video game series.

Here is the film’s official synopsis:

Two-time Academy Award® winner Cate Blanchett teams up with Kevin Hart in director Eli Roth’s Borderlands. Lilith (Blanchett), an infamous treasure hunter with a mysterious past, reluctantly returns to her home planet of Pandora to find the missing daughter of Atlas (Edgar Ramirez), the universe’s most powerful S.O.B. She forms an unexpected alliance with a ragtag team of misfits – Roland (Hart), once a highly respected soldier, but now desperate for redemption; Tiny Tina (Ariana Greenblatt), a feral pre-teen demolitionist; Krieg (Florian Munteanu), Tina’s musclebound, rhetorically challenged protector; Tannis (Curtis), the scientist who’s seen it all; and Claptrap (Black), a persistently wiseass robot. These unlikely heroes must battle alien monsters and dangerous bandits to find and protect the missing girl, who may hold the key to unimaginable power. The fate of the universe could be in their hands – but they’ll be fighting for something more: each other. Based on one of the best-selling videogame franchises of all time, welcome to Borderlands.

Borderlands does not have an official release date yet, but it will be released in theaters soon by Lionsgate.

