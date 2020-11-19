ScreenCrush’s 2020 Holiday Gift Guide For Movie and TV Lovers

’Tis the season, once again, to spread joy to the movie and television lovers in your life. With the holidays upon us, we’ve scoured the internet to find the coolest and quirkiest stuff for that special (read: dorky) someone on your list.

In years past, our Holiday Gift Guide has been limited to just ten items. This year, we went all out and assembled double the gift ideas for the geek in your life — more Blu-rays, more books, more toys, more shirts, more prop replicas, and more Baby Yoda scrunchies. (We promise infinitely more Baby Yoda scrunchies than we had in 2019. You’re welcome!) We’ve also provided all their prices and even direct links to purchase each and every item. Happy holidays and happy shopping.