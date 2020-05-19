Seaside Heights Will Be Hosting Drive-In Movies This Summer

UPDATE: After speaking with Seaside Heights, there has been some clarification. Drive-in movies WILL be happening this summer, but the official schedule HAS NOT been released yet. We will post that schedule as soon as it is. It is unclear if Movies on the Beach will be happening at this point, but we will post that schedule if/when it is announced as well.

Original story:

Drive-in movies are the "hot" thing right now.

With so many towns having to adjust how they can hold events this summer, it seems like drive-in movies are the most logical event that families can do together outside the house while maintaining social distancing.

Yesterday, Berkeley Township and Brick Township announced that they would be offering drive-in movies at Veterans Park and Windward Beach this summer.

Seaside Heights is planning on offering drive-in movies four nights starting in July this summer as well.

Seaside Heights Drive-In Movie Schedule (this was the original schedule, but will likely be changed due to ramifications of the pandemic)

July 17th- Sleepless in Seattle- 8:30p- Sumner Ave Parking Lot

July 31st- The Birdcage- 8:30p- Sumner Ave Parking Lot

August 14th- Caddyshack- 8:30- Sumner Ave Parking Lot

August 28th- When Harry Met Sally- 8:30 Sumner Ave Parking Lot

Seaside Heights also has "Movies on the Beach" planned for this summer starting in July as well. All of these dates are subject to change based on what is going on with the COVID-19 pandemic. UPDATE: It is still unclear if Movies on the Beach will still be taking place this summer. We will provide an update as soon as a decision is made.

Seaside Heights Movies on the Beach Schedule (this was the original schedule, but will likely change if Movies on the Beach are still taking place this summer)

July 5th- Jaws- 8:30p- Carteret Ave Beach

July 12th- Secret Life of Pets 2- 8:30p- Carteret Ave Beach

July 19th- Angry Birds 2- 8:30p- Carteret Ave Beach

July 26th- Dora & The Lost City of Gold- 8:30p- Carteret Ave Beach

Aug 2nd- Spiderman: Far from Home- 8:30p- Carteret Ave Beach

Aug 9th- Pokemon Detective Pikachu- 8:30p- Carteret Ave Beach

Aug 16th- Frozen 2- 8:30p- Carteret Ave Beach

Aug 23rd- Toy Story 4- 8:30p- Carteret Ave Beach

Aug 30th- The Lion King- 8:30p- Carteret Ave Beach

Seaside Heights has plenty of other events scheduled including firework nights, dog days, and festivals. Check out Exit 82 for everything going on this summer in Seaside Heights

