We're all looking to get back to normal in time for summer. We're on the right track. A good indication of that is that more and more organizations and towns are planning live music for this season.

Seaside Heights is famous for making its summers jam-packed with entertainment. From fireworks to Arts and Crafts by the Sea, to live music and movies on the beach, on most summer evenings you can find a show of some kind in the Heights, especially on the boardwalk.

While the lineup is light, it's still early, and I'm sure the schedule will get busier.

According to Exit82.com, there will be three concerts on the beach in Seaside Heights.

Thursday, July 15 - 7:30 p.m. - BILLY JOEL TRIBUTE CONCERT BY CAPTAIN JACK

Monday, July 22 - 7:30 p.m. - SOUL SHINE AN ALLMAN BROTHERS EXPERIENCE

Thursday, August 12 - 7:30 p.m. - STYX TRIBUTE CONCERT BY RETURN TO PARADISE

No word on whether Seaside Heights will be adding more acts to its summer lineup. As of this writing, there are events just a few events being promoted including a Presidents come to life series featuring Thomas Jefferson and John Adams, and the Arts & Crafts by the Sea series.

Watch this space for more announcements. We're looking forward to another fun summer in Seaside Heights!

