Jon Bon Jovi has recently purchased a new mansion in Palm Beach, and pictures show a jaw-dropping estate that's almost hard to believe.

The New Jersey-born Bon Jovi frontman and occasional country singer recently sold an oceanfront Palm Beach mansion that he renovated for nearly $20 million, according to Realtor.com, and he turned right around and bought an even more lavish property right down the road for $43 million that is almost the physical embodiment of the word "opulent."

Bon Jovi's 7-bedroom, 12-bathroom, 10,232-square-foot estate in Palm Beach was built in 2007, and it comes in at a staggering $4203 per square foot. Designed by famed architect Thomas Kirchhoff with interiors by David Kleinberg, that kind of price tag includes all highest-end finishes, marble and hardwood floors and cypress coffered ceiling details, with intricate millwork throughout the house.

The mansion also offers 5 powder rooms, a formal dining room with views of the ocean and courtyard, an exercise room, a temperature-controlled wine cellar, elevators and a 3-car air-conditioned garage. There's also a large living room and a casual dining area.

The exterior of the property is just as lavish, boasting two oceanfront loggias, as well as a courtyard pool and cabana. The entire property provides direct access to and sweeping views of the beach and ocean.

Realtor.com reports that Bon Jovi is still trying to find a buyer for his 18,000-square-foot, French-inspired chateau in Middletown, N.J., which he first listed in 2017.

Scroll through the pictures below to see inside Jon Bon Jovi's jaw-dropping Palm Beach mansion.