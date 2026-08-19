Restaurant in New Hope, PA Serves One Of The Best Burgers in America

Restaurant in New Hope, PA Serves One Of The Best Burgers in America

The Burgerly via Facebook

If you're into big, juicy burgers like I am, there's a restaurant in Bucks County you've got to check out, pronto.

Bucks County restaurant made national list for best burger

Time Out, a online resource for great food and drinks all around the world, has released its list of, "The best burgers in America to sink your teeth into." The burger joints that made the top 20 list are scattered all over America, and a local restaurant is among the best, according to the Patch.

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Time Out writer, Olee Fowler says, "The hamburger is easily America's most debated food. Every city claims the best, every neighborhood defends a local staple and someone will always insist the ultimate burger is at a place you just haven't tried yet. If you love a good burger, these are the ones you need to know."

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One of the best burgers in America is at The Burgerly in New Hope

Drum roll, please. One of the best burgers in America, as named by Time Out, is on South Main Street in New Hope. The restaurant serving this amazing burger is The Burgerly. Have you been there? I can't wait to visit and try one.

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Wowza. Look at this burger. My mouth is watering.

The Burgerly via Facebook
The Burgerly via Facebook

The Burgerly has three signature burgers

The Burgerly's slogan is "Come for the burgers, stay for the vibes." The popular spot has three signature burgers. The Burgerly is a combination brisket, chuck, and short rib burger. Next, The Wonderful is topped with Canadian Bacon, sweet onion aioli, lettuce, tomato, mushrooms, and more. The third, The Chicken Flew Southwest, is a fried chicken breast with pickled onion, tomato, muenster cheese, avocado salsa, and more.

Don't miss out on this great, local spot. You can dine in or order online. The Burgerly is located at 137 South Main Street in New Hope, PA.

LOOK: The top burger restaurant chains in America

Stacker gathered YouGov Ratings to rank the top 20 burger restaurant chains in America, according to customers in the third quarter of 2024. 

Gallery Credit: Stacker

Filed Under: New Hope
Categories: Articles, Bucks County, Chris & the Crew

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