One of the most iconic musicals ever staged is now running at one of the most iconic theaters in Bucks County.

RENT Is Still One of the Most Iconic Musicals of All Time

RENT has been called one of the most influential musicals ever written, and thirty years later, that still tracks. It won the Pulitzer Prize for Drama and four Tony Awards, including Best Musical, and some say that it genuinely changed what Broadway musicals were allowed to sound and look like.

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The show, which is set in New York City's East Village, follows a group of young artists and dreamers navigating friendship, romance and creativity. They do all of this while trying to pay their rent. Yes, that's where the show's title comes from.

Three decades in, songs like "Seasons of Love," "La Vie Bohème," "Take Me or Leave Me," and "Light My Candle" are still belted out by theater fans everywhere.

When and Where to See RENT at Bucks County Playhouse

The show opened last week (August 13) at the Bucks County Playhouse in New Hope, PA. It runs through September 13. Tickets are on sale now on the Bucks County Playhouse's website (or you can call them at 215-862-2121).

If you've seen RENT before, by the way, this isn't a straight revival. Since it's celebrating its 30th anniversary, the show's director and choreographer Jennifer Weber built this production to feel like something new she says.

Photo by Joan Marcus Photo by Joan Marcus

"Rent is 30 years old, but we still tend to think about it as if it was written yesterday," Weber said. "There are people in our cast who weren't even born when 'Rent' premiered. They're discovering this story with fresh eyes, and that creates an exciting conversation between the original generation of 'Rent' fans and a new generation experiencing it for the first time."

Meet the Cast Bringing RENT to Bucks County

This cast is stacked.

Leading the show are Austin Turner as Roger Davis, Sam Primack (Broadway's "Dear Evan Hansen") as Mark Cohen, Alysia Velez ("Into the Woods" on Broadway) as Mimi Marquez, Owen Scales as Tom Collins, David Merino as Angel Schunard, Veronica Otim as Joanne Jefferson, Tiernan Tunnicliffe as Maureen Johnson and Kevin Trinio Perdido as Benjamin Coffin III.

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Austin Turner, by the way, is a local guy. He's a native of Princeton, NJ. He has trained at Westminster Choir College. He actually did his student teaching at New Hope-Solebury, and he has worked backstage at BCP during his college years.

RENT Will Feel Different This Time

If you've seen RENT before, it won't just be a familiar show. That's because the Bucks County Playhouse's take is designed to feel different.

"I want audiences to reconnect with 'Rent' in a way that feels present," Weber said. "I want people to hear the music differently because of what they see on stage."

RENT runs at Bucks County Playhouse in New Hope through September 13. Grab tickets at BucksCountyPlayhouse.org or by calling (215) 862-2121.