See Real Life Mermaids At Jenkinson’s Aquarium in Point Pleasant, NJ

Something really cool is starting next week at Jenkinson’s Aquarium next week and I wish this existed when I was a kid.

The aquarium is offering a new event called Magical Mermaids which is every little girl’s dream.

The kickoff to the event is happening on Wednesday, June 29 and the best part is, it’s free with admission.

Usually, events like this would be extra but it’s almost just like one of the animal feedings!

I saw a Facebook event advertising the start of these weekly mermaid events and it’s saying that with the price of regular admission, you’ll be able to see mermaids swimming through the tanks at the famous Jenkinson’s Aquarium.

As a kid, going to Jenkinson’s Aquarium was always a highlight of my summer.

We would always start the day on the beach and then make our way to the boardwalk, which would always end with a trip to the aquarium.

I remember going and seeing all the penguin and sea lion feedings, but this mermaid event is taking the aquarium’s events to the next level. It will all kick off starting at 5:30 pm and go on for an hour to end at 6:30 pm.

The event will start Wednesday, June 29, and run through August 31 and is the perfect summer fun event to bring your kids to!

Jenkinson’s Aquarium is located at 300 Ocean Ave N, Point Pleasant Beach, NJ 08742, and is open Monday - Wednesday, 10 am - 7 pm, Thursday - Saturday, 10 am - 10 pm and Sunday, 10 am - 9 pm.

